Preston to hold annual light parade despite pandemic

Preston Idaho folks are proud of their Festival of Lights, but they have had to cut some of the activities this year due to COVID-19.

PRESTON-There is nothing like Christmas celebrations with lights and music to put a little spring in your step, a smile on your face, and a song in your heart, especially with a looming pandemic.

The Preston Lighted Parade get folks ready for Christmas. This year’s parade is one of those activities that will help shed the doom of a pandemic and get people ready for the holidays ahead.

This year’s Lights Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m. on Main Street. It will be a couple blocks longer than in years past to encourage social distancing said City Council woman Allyson Wadsworth, a liaison between the Festival of Lights Committee and Preston City.

The city wants everyone to wear masks and make social distancing a priority.

“Due to COVID-19 the Festival fundraising dinner, Kids Movie, Bed Race, variety show, and Santa House were canceled,” Wadsworth said. “We will have some live entertainment before the fireworks on the balcony of the Worm Creek Opera house.”

The parade will start at 200 Sorth in front of the Family Dollar Store and proceed north to the City Park at 200 North.

“Our goal is to give back to the community,” Wadsworth said. “We have more decorations and the businesses were fantastic, they have really stepped up and decorated their storefronts.”

The Festival of Lights Committee decorated a lot of the trees along Main Street.

Participants can lineup for the Light Parade at 5:30 p.m. on 200 South next to Family Dollar. The parade will begin after the fireworks display in Benson Park.

The festival has been a tradition in Preston for about 30 years.

Those with questions can contact Preston City offices at (208) 852-1817.