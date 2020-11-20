Dr. James Brent McKinnon, amazing husband, father, friend, veterinarian, and much more, passed away at his home on November 18, 2020.

He leaped into this world on May 11, 1942 in Ogden, Utah the middle and favorite son of Lynn and Willa Kennedy McKinnon of Randolph, Utah. His early years were spent growing up on the family ranch, where he learned the value of hard work. He milked a herd of dairy cows (by hand) night and morning until he graduated from High School in 1960.

When he left to attend Utah State University that fall. The cows also left the ranch that day. (No one else was going to tackle that twice a day project.)

After one year at Utah State University, he was called to service in the West Mexican Mission. He later returned to Utah State to study veterinary medicine. In 1966, he was accepted to Colorado State University Veterinary School. He graduated first in his class in 1970. Then off to practice his vet skills in Tremonton, Utah. There he established Bear River Animal Hospital and spent everyday and lots of nights working with the great people of Northern Utah, Southern Idaho, and parts of Wyoming along side his partner, Clark S. Asay. They were a great team.

One of Doc’s passions was flying airplanes. He obtained his pilots license with a 100% on the test. Sailing took the same skills as flying an airplane. He was lucky enough or spoiled enough to own 4 sailing vessels, “C-Section”, “Go Mario”, and “Perseverance”. His first was the “Hobbie Cat”. Hobbies were fun, but Doc’s real passion was veterinary medicine. Along with practicing it, he served as President of the Northern Utah Veterinary Association, Utah Vet Association, and on the board of directors of the Western Veterinarian Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While serving as the President of the Utah Veterinary Association, he was influential in getting the funding for the Ross A. Smart Diagnostic lab at Utah State University

Doc enjoyed working with the Utah Cattlemen Association, where he was chairman of the Animal Health Committee for more than 25 years. He formed many friendships over those years as part of this association. For his service, he was awarded “Friend of the Cattlemen” in 2007, and “Cattleman of the Year” award in 2018. He also served as a member of The American Association of Bovine Practitioners, National Cattlemen’s Association, The American Association of Equine Practitioners, and the American Veterinary Medical Association.

He had a great love for the youth in the valley. He was an avid supporter of the Box Elder County Junior Livestock Auction. He made sure that the 4-H and FFA members were rewarded for their hard work.

He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as the 1st and 2nd Counselor in the Bishopric of the Tremonton 4th Ward. His church service also included teaching gospel doctrine class and High Priest Quorum instructor.

On June 10, 1966, ReNee Lamborn joined in his adventures after being sealed in the Logan Temple. They have spent 54 hardworking, glorious years together, but the real joy of his life arrived in 1970. Her name is Mindy. She made him the proud grandpa of Riley, London, Titan, and Scottlyn Anderson. Grandchildren are his “best crop”.

Doc is survived by his wife and business partner, ReNee; daughter, Mindy (Mike) Anderson; grandchildren, London, Titan, and Scottlyn; brother, Ross K. McKinnon of South Weber, Utah; sister-in-law, Marie of Willard, Utah; sisters-in-law Linda (Jim) Willis of Laketown, Utah, Marilyn (Larry) Asay of Laketown, Utah and David (Sally) Lamborn of Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Willa K. McKinnon; in-laws, Grant and Loa Lamborn of Laketown, Utah; his brother, Douglas Lynn McKinnon; brother-in-law Roland (Jim) Willis and his grandson Michael “Riley” Anderson.

Funeral services for Doc will be held at 11:00am on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home Chapel, 111 North 100 East, Tremontom, Utah. The family will greet and mingle with friends immediately following the funeral service.

The funeral service will be livestreamed by clicking here.

A graveside service will be held at the Laketown Cemetery in Laketown, Utah on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:00pm.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Becky for her love and kindness that she showed to Doc.

Doc had a great love of education and especially those that aspired to veterinary medicine. If you wish, donations may be made to the Dr. J. Brent and ReNee McKinnon Veterinary Scholarship at Utah State University.

