May 9, 1935 – November 16, 2020 (age 85)

Our Loving Father Earlen Lawrence Wade was born May 9, 1935 in Malad, Idaho. He passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home in Pocatello, Idaho.

He grew up on the family ranch in the Malad Valley. He was the 8th of 12 children. He was never without his best buddy, his identical twin Erven. The ranch kept them all very busy. Having such a large family and limited means, they became very creative in building and never wasted a thing. They were able to up-cycle anything. They could keep any thing together and running with duct tape, bailing wire and bubble gum.

What he learned on the ranch as a boy served him well the rest of his life in his home life with his wife and little girls, in his occupation and in all of his church callings. He became invaluable to all. He was the jack of all trades. He never gave up until he figured it out and did it perfect.

He graduated from Malad High School. He spent 1 semester at Idaho State University to pursue an architectural degree. That is where he met who he considered to be the most beautiful girl in the world. He married Gilda Opal Dixon August 27, 1954 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had 4 daughters.

Earlen worked for Eddie’s Bakery in Pocatello 1954 – 1956. He then moved to Seattle, Washington and worked for Boeing Aerospace until 1959. In 1960 he moved his family to Salt Lake City, Utah where he worked at Hercules until 1977. In 1978 he moved back to Pocatello, Idaho and finished his career at Idaho National Laboratory as a Laboratory Technician and was their “jack of all trades.” Earlen retired in 2003.

Earlen and Gilda were divorced in 1997. Earlen then married Cheryl Fowler. Cheryl passed away February 20, 2003.

Earlen was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many ward and stake callings. Earlen was always involved in the Boy Scouts of America program and was influential in many young men’s lives. Earlen was awarded the Silver Beaver for his lifelong service. He loved scouting.

Earlen loved woodworking, carving, building things, calligraphy, art work, gardening and anything his girls wanted to do. Most of his interests and hobbies originated with what his wife and girls wanted to do or learn. Creating and music were in his soul and he did that for himself. He Loved to sing.

Earlen was preceded in death by; his parents: Lawrence and Pearl Wade, his siblings: Victor, Eldon, Vern, Marven, Vera Frampton, twin brother Erven, Afton Quinlan, June Dredge , Grant and Mary Lou: great grand daughter Amirra Riddle and Son in law Merv Blakesley.

He is survived by his daughters; Jeanne Blakesley, Joyce (Brad) Norby, Janell (Bryon) Veenendaal, Janese, His sister Rosalie Colton. 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and counting.

He is also survived by his step-children Katie (Jeff) Young, Nancy Rae Fowler, Roni (Phong) Bounmixay, Malissa (Charles) Barnett, Brandon (Athena Britschgi) Fowler, Ryann (Travis) Loftus.

Private family services will be held in Earlens honor. To view the webcast of the service, please click here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wilks Funeral Home.