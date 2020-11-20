Eugene LaVar Gneiting, 70, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away November 16, 2020, at his home.

Eugene was born February 13, 1950, in Rigby, Idaho, to Merlin LaVar Gneiting and Ruby Evalyn Garner Gneiting. He grew up in Rigby and graduated from West Jefferson High School in Terreton, Idaho. He went on to enroll in the United States Army and served honorably in the Vietnam War.

On September 11, 1991, he married Janis Bragg Gneiting in Soda Springs, Idaho. Eugene and Janis made their home in Thatcher, Idaho. Eugene became trained in welding and worked on machinery.

Eugene is survived by his loving wife, Janis Gneiting of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sons, Steven (Teri) Gneiting of Preston, Idaho; Travis Gneiting of Franklin, Idaho; Christopher (Pat) Gneiting of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Kevin Gneiting of Jacksonville, Florida; Kelly Gneiting of Jacksonville, Florida; Terry (Rachelle) Hubler of Blackfoot, Idaho; Roy (Jaelene) Hubler of Rigby, Idaho and Shane (Penny) Hubler of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Daughters, Karen Gneiting (Will) Dickson of Preston, Idaho; Linda Gneiting (Scott) Beck of Jacksonville, Florida; Tammy (Mitch) Howe of Rigby, Idaho and Kim Brister of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Sisters, Evalyn Gneiting (Howard) Meiers of Buhl, Idaho; Bonita Gneiting (Greg) Richey of Shelley, Idaho; Jan Gneiting (Michael) Luther of Mathews, North Carolina and a sister-in-law, Verna Gneiting of Felt, Idaho. Brothers, Tracy Gneiting of Shelley, Idaho; Hal (Barbara) Gneiting of Monteview, Idaho, 24 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Galen Gneiting.

No services will be held at this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wood Funeral Home.