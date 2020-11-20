May 7, 1925 – November 8, 2020 (age 95)

Myron Leolin Dickey, born May 7, 1925, in Holly Hill, Florida, passed away November 8, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah, of natural causes.

Myron is the son of Leolin Nicholson Patterson Dickey and Thelma Pearl Hart Dickey and grew up in Florida.

He served as a Navy air cadet at the end of World War II, and then a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mississippi.

He was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple of the LDS Church on October 8, 1947, to Mary Christine Calcote. They celebrated 71 years of marriage and are the parents of six children: Donna (Jeff) Jarvis, Jannilyn (Kent) Nelson, Lynette Dickey Scott, Glenn (Valerie) Dickey, Myra Jo Dickey (deceased), and Alan (Roberta) Dickey Patterson. They have 24 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

Myron lived in California; Brigham City, Utah; LaGrande, Oregon; and lastly, Bountiful for 35 years.

He received his Bachelor of Arts in chemical engineering from Brigham Young University, Master of Business Administration from Utah State University, and a doctoral degree in business from University of Utah. He taught business at USU and Eastern Oregon State College, and worked in private professional education and investment brokering.

Myron loved serving in church callings, flying, outdoor adventures, entrepreneurship, and visiting their second home in Mississippi.

A family viewing and graveside service was held on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

