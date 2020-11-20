President of The Church of Jesus Christ delivers message of hope

Pres. Russell M. Nelson delivering a video message of hope, Friday, Nov. 22, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a message of hope, healing and unity Friday. The 11 minute pre-recorded video from Russell M. Nelson was intended to help lift people around the world out of the depths of COVID-19 and other plagues.

Pres. Nelson, who was a former pioneering cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, said he honors the service of healthcare professionals, and grieves with the many people who have been upended by COVID-19. He views the current pandemic as one of many ills that plague the world, including hate, civil unrest, racism, violence, dishonesty and lack of civility.

“Skilled scientists and researchers are laboring diligently to develop and distribute a vaccine against the coronavirus,” said Pres. Nelson. “But there is no medication or operation that can fix the many spiritual woes and maladies that we face.”

Pres. Nelson, who members of the church view as a prophet, offered a prayer of gratitude and a remedy to the fractured relationships and communities. He invited everyone, everywhere, to do two things to help heal:

Turn social media into a gratitude journal for the next seven days

Say a prayer of thanks

“Over my nine-and-a-half decades of life, I have concluded that counting our blessings is far better than recounting our problems. No matter our situation, showing gratitude for our privileges is a fast acting and long lasting spiritual prescription.”

Pres. Nelson’s message was released as the church has also assisted in multiple COVID-19 relief efforts, participating in more than 750 projects in over 135 countries.

Now, as much of the country faces another surge in COVID-19 cases, the faith leader hopes citizens around the world can come together yet again and share gratitude — both on social media, using the hashtag #GiveThanks, and through prayer.

will@cvradio.com