July 18, 1986 – November 17, 2020 (age 34)

On Tuesday, November 17, 2020 our Sweet Sarah suddenly passed away in her childhood home in the loving care of her Mom and Dad.

Sarah Jean Wall was born on July 18, 1986 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was completion of the 5 Wall girls born to Curtis and Susan Wall. Being the tail end of five girls could not have been easy but she filled the role well and always with a brave face. To know her was to love her because she offered her friendship and love so freely to all.

Most of Sarah’s life was spent in Smithfield, Utah, in the same house on the same corner. She attended local schools and graduated from Sky View High School in 2005. While there she enjoyed peer tutoring. She was involved in theatre and took great pride in being part of the stage crew. This was the beginning of her love of the theatre, and she enjoyed attending the Shakespeare Festival and other productions as often as she could. She had the opportunity to travel to Russia during high school and always held that experience close to her heart. Over the years Sarah was an avid reader and a prolific journal writer for which we are so grateful.

Sarah was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She lived to serve and she especially loved her year serving in the Logan Temple.

Sarah was a valued and reliable employee. She found great joy in her work. She was currently living in Syracuse and working at America First Credit Union where she was enjoying a recent promotion at a job that she loved. If you were lucky enough to be a co-worker of hers, you had an instant friend. Of which she had many from her jobs over the years at Macey’s, Chrysalis, and Jackson Lake Lodge. She loved working summers at Coulter Bay which became one of her favorite places in the whole world.

Sarah loved to travel and made an effort to visit her sisters wherever they lived. She loved exploring Europe with her mom and Aunt Sheri but was just as happy camping, at the beach, or on a road trip. If she had gas money and a friend, she was up for an adventure.

Sarah loved being an aunt to her 19 nieces and nephews and treated each one as if they were her own. Over the past few years, she diligently worked to achieve her goal of “Favorite Aunt”. She was succeeding beautifully! It was common for Sarah to FaceTime with one or more of her nieces every night and for hours at a time. She always showed up to help with babysitting. She made great memories with her nieces and nephews going swimming, watching soccer games, seeing movies, or just hanging out with these kids that she loved so dearly. And they loved her fiercely in return. She was their cheerleader, their listening ear, and their bear hug.

Sarah was like sunshine. She spread it wherever she went. She smiled, she hugged, and she loved with her whole heart. She shared happiness with everyone, and we were all better for being with her. She came to earth that way, taught us how to live by her example and left this world changed.

Sarah is survived by her parents, Curtis and Susan Wall, her grandmother Dorothy Wall and her sisters Stacey Maughan (Jon), Megan Anderson (Greg), Melissa Stokes (Trevor), Miranda Folau (Ian) and her beloved nieces and nephews, Annie, Josh, Matayia, Jake, Kaitlin, Easton, Emma, Eli, Leah, Lincoln, Macy, Avery, Lio, Rylund, Skye, Riggins, Arlo, Presley and Ava. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Deon and Allan Hemingway, and Gene Wall.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the White Pine Funeral Services Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 12:00 to 12:45pm. Interment will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery.

To view the service via Zoom, please send an email with your name to susanwall528@gmail.com to receive to receive the information.