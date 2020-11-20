State officials report new one-day record, 4,588 new COVID-19 tests

Children generally have mild symptoms with COVID-19.

Utah’s Friday coronavirus case count — 4,588 — is the largest one-day total since since the beginning of the pandemic in early-March. Last Saturday the Utah Department of Health recorded more than 5,000 new cases but it was found later the accurate number of new cases that day was close to 4,000.

The state reported 17 new coronavirus deaths Friday; Utah’s overall death toll has grown to 773.

The Bear River Health Department reported 265 positive cases Friday (181 in Cache County, 82 in Box Elder County and two in Rich County.)

There have been 8,537 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 6,637 in Cache County, 1,861 in Box Elder County and 39 in Rich County.

Among the 8,537 total positive cases in northern Utah. Also, 6,061 of the total positives have since been termed “recovered.”

The continuing surge in the rate of coronavirus hospitalizations saw 533 patients in hospitals Friday. A total of 7,350 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide.

State records indicate that Friday Utah’s intensive care units are 89.3 percent occupied.

The state reported 18,378 tests were administered since Thursday and since the start of the pandemic a total of 1,315,034 people have been tested.

As of Friday a total of 170,584 positive tests have been found in over eight months of the pandemic in Utah.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,331 a day and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests has grown to 23.6 percent.

In Idaho there are 87,978 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 835 COVID deaths in Idaho with 551 positive tests in Franklin County, 155 positives in Bear Lake County and 113 in Oneida County.