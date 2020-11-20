Utah State women’s basketball to play season opener without fans

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced Thursday that no spectators, except for a limited number of players’ family members, will be allowed to attend the Aggies women’s basketball home opener against Montana on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

This decision is based off recommendations and safety guidelines from university, local and state officials due to increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and unsustainable case rates in Utah.

Wednesday’s game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network and available at www.utahstateaggies.com/watch. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available via Sidearm through USU’s website.

Fans can follow USU women’s basketball on Twitter, @USUWBasketball, on Instagram, @USUWBasketball, as well as on Facebook, at /USUWBB. Aggie fans can also follow Utah State Athletics on Twitter, @USUAthletics, on Instagram, @USUAthletics and on Facebook at /USUAthletics.