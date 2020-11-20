Wellsville man arrested for allegedly breaking into home to steal money and jewelry

Booking photo for Brian B. Olsen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 55-year-old Wellsville man has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a home to steal money and jewelry. Brian B. Olsen was booked Thursday morning into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, the alleged victim told Cache County sheriff’s deputies that their home was burglarized while they were at work.

The homeowner claimed they returned to their residence and found the back door open and a “change jar” missing. The jar contained approximately $100 worth of coins.

Witnesses claimed they saw Olsen with a large amount of change in his pocket after the burglary.

An acquaintance also said the suspect had asked her to drive him to a Brigham City department store, where he exchanged a large amount of change in a coin machine.

Deputies located Olsen at a Hyrum convenience store Wednesday. He initially tried to resist law enforcement as they placed him in handcuffs.

The affidavit stated that deputies found a gold necklace inside Olsen’s backpack, believed to belong to the alleged victim. They also found marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and five knives of different sizes.

Jail records show, Olsen was booked on burglary, theft and drug possession offences. He is currently being held without bail. He will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Monday afternoon.

