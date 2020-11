Weston Parker passed away November 19, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00am in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Liberty Ward chapel, Liberty, Idaho with a viewing from 9:00 – 10:45am prior to services.

A viewing will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the Liberty Church, Liberty, Idaho from 6:00 – 7:30pm.

