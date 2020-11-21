Logan man arrested on suspicion of downloading child pornography

Booking photo for Jeremy Littlewood (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old Logan man has been arrested for allegedly downloading child pornography. Jeremy Littlewood was booked into the Cache County Jail Friday after law enforcement searched his home, finding several electronic devices.

According to an arrest report, law enforcement officials began investigating after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), about a resident possibly downloading nude photographs of young teenage girls. The photograph was saved on an online storage account, registered to Littlewood.

Police officers obtained a warrant to search the account. A portion of it reportedly contained several popular movies, religious videos and records. There were also multiple images of pornographic photos of girls, estimated to be between 8 and 15-years-old.

Officers claimed they located a photo of a Utah State University student ID card for Littlewood mixed in with the images of pornography. There were also several photos that appeared to be from the suspect’s social media accounts.

Friday, officers obtained a warrant to search Littlewood’s home, near 241 S. 1280 W. Inside they seized multiple electronic storage items and a laptop computer. The devices will be turned over to the Utah State Crime Lab for forensic analysis.

The arrest report stated that officers questioned Littlewood at the time they served the warrant at his home. After being read his rights and the allegations, he reportedly refused to answer any questions and requested an attorney.

Jail records show, Littlewood was booked on suspicion of committing sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. He is temporarily being held without bail and will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court, Monday afternoon.

will@cvradio.com