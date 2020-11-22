Cache Community Connection to hold valley food drive for holidays

Miyia Garren and Katelyn Muir both volunteers divide lunch meat into smaller portions at the Cache Food Pantry Wed. March 18, 2020.

LOGAN – Cache Community Connections (CCC), a civic/interfaith organization in Cache Valley, would like to challenge all organizations, congregations or clubs to join them for one day during a week of giving to bring food.

“Bring a case if you can and if you can’t, bring a can,” their poster says.

As Christmas draws near, the Utah Food Bank estimates there are 511,000 Utahns facing food insecurity in our state including 1 in 5 children. Cache Valley has their share of the state’s food issues and Matt Whitaker, director of the Cache Community Food Pantry, and his staff are concerned for every family in need of a meal.

“There are a lot of families that need help in our area and the need is growing in Cache Valley,” Whitaker said. “We are grateful for the help we’ve received and grateful for any help we will get in the future.”

With COVID-19 on the rise, stress and struggle to have sufficient food adding to the continuous emotional challenges are hard things for families to bare. It’s difficult to have the Christmas spirit when you’re wondering how to feed your family.

“Let’s share what we can and make the ending of 2020 a time that we remember the generosity of our community,” CCC posted on their Facebook page.

With the two biggest county-wide food drives being cancelled this year due to the pandemic causing even more need for assistance, the Cache Community Food Pantry needs help.

The challenge is to pick a day during the week of November 29-December 5th to have your group collect as much food and hygiene items as you can, and deliver it to the food pantry during the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, between 8 a.m. and 12 noon on Friday or between 8 a.m. and 12 noon on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Here are some of the holiday baking supplies they are hoping to receive: flour, sugar, cooking oil, butter, marshmallows, chocolate chips, corn syrup, frosting, baking mixes, sprinkles, etc.

Traditional Christmas dinner supplies: ham, potatoes, vegetables, etc.

Hygiene items: shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, body wash, etc.

Canned goods and other non-perishable items are always accepted and, if you prefer, cash is always accepted.

Whittaker advises designating someone in your group that could be responsible to gather and deliver the contributions to the food pantry.

“Some have much, some have little, but everyone can give something,” the flier says.

Go to https://cachefoodpantry.com/ for more details about the food pantry.