CETC unveils Jenny’s Place, in honor of past client

LOGAN — Jenny’s Place is now open for business at Cache Employment and Training Center (CETC), a local non-profit that has served Cache Valley for almost 60 years. The remodeled space will be used to support individuals with significant disabilities who need daily assistance to reach their potential. Remodeling the area has been a dream for years. The dream became a reality with the help of a generous donation from Craig and Maradee Petersen who wanted to give back to their community.

Joe Beck, Architect and Mike Funk, Contractor, both have soft spots in their hearts for local non-profits and they jumped in to make it happen. The Petersen’s daughter Jenny attended CETC for many years. The area is called “Jenny’s Place” in her memory.

“The name and space are inviting, warm and welcoming and that is how we want the people who use this room to feel,” said Kae Lynn Beecher, Executive Director.

“We are so appreciative of the patience and kindness that was shown to Jenny,” said Craig Petersen. “We always felt that the staff went beyond what was expected. They helped her grow and find fulfillment in her life. In addition, their care of Jenny allowed us to have a more normal life and achieve our aspirations. CETC was a life-changer for us. We are very grateful to CETC and feel privileged to be able to contribute to this wonderful project.”

“The new area is simply beautiful”, said Kae Lynn Beecher, Executive Director. “We have added a second floor, expanded the size of the rooms, and added office space. A new HVAC system was installed that includes an up-to-date air exchange system.”

CETC held a ribbon cutting ceremony in October with a small group in attendance due to covid restrictions. Joe Beck, Mike Funk, and Craig and Maradee Petersen were recognized for their generous contributions to the project. “Jenny’s Place” will be enjoyed for many years to come.