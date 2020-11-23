Archie Woolf Thurston was born January 7, 1936 to Ross and Aletha Thurston in Hyde Park, Utah.

He grew up in Logan, Utah, with two brothers, DeVu and Ferris; and sister, Katherine.

Archie volunteered for the draft and served in the Army from 1954-1957.

Archie married Margene Mitton on August 19, 1960 at Idaho Falls Temple. They enjoyed traveling, along with raising horses and cows. They enjoyed many loving years together until Margene passed away on August 23, 2008.

Archie married June Smith in the Logan Temple on September 1, 2009, which instantly gave him the titles of father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Together they enjoyed being snowbirds down in St. George, Utah. They met many new friends and enjoyed camping together for the past eleven years.

Surrounded by family at home in West Point, Utah, Archie left this Earth to join loved ones in Heaven on November 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, June; four children: Chris (Rick) Wells, Sue Randall, Jeanette (Tony) Vigil, and Kelly (Patti) Smith; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents (Ross and Aletha), his brothers (DeVu and Ferris), his sister (Katherine), and wife (Margene).

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah.

The graveside will be livestreamed by clicking here. If there are technical difficulties during the livestream, a video recording of the service will be available the next day.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.