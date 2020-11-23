BRHD averages 290 new COVID-19 positive cases Saturday and Sunday

LOGAN – Utah’s weekend COVID-19 case counts added 3,395 new positive tests Saturday and 3,197 Sunday, and during that time 29,911 tests were administered statewide. That means 22 percent of the weekend tests were positive while the current rolling seven-day average for percent of positive tests is 23.5 percent a day.

The state reported 14 new coronavirus deaths Saturday and six Sunday and Utah’s overall COVID-19 death toll has reached 793.

The Bear River Health Department Sunday reported 283 positive cases in the district, but because of missing data it was not able to provide a breakdown of the number of cases by county.

“Our epidemiologists will be sorting through this data, adding missing information, and hopefully will have everything broken down by county,” said BRHD spokesperson Josh Greer.

The Saturday report from the BRHD included 296 cases: 249 in Cache County and 47 in Box Elder County.

There have been 9,116 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 6,990 in Cache County, 1,958 in Box Elder County and 39 in Rich County.

Among the total positive cases in northern Utah 6,292 have since been termed “recovered.”

The continuing surge in the rate of coronavirus hospitalizations saw 556 patients in hospitals Sunday. A total of 7,532 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide and 350 of them have been from the Bear River District.

The state reported Sunday that well over 90 percent of Utah’s ICU beds are full. Hospitals reported earlier that at 85 percent capacity, they start to run out of nurses.

Sunday’s numbers indicate 1,344,945 people have been tested in Utah.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,310 a day.

In Idaho there are 91,653 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 849 COVID deaths in Idaho with 563 positive tests in Franklin County, 166 positives in Bear Lake County and 119 in Oneida County.