Carilee Hartley Braegger, 65, passed away Friday November 20, 2020 at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho.

She was born to John Alma and Nina Randall Hartley on February 7, 1955 in Nyssa, Oregon. She grew up in Rupert, Idaho and Clearfield, Utah. She attended Clearfield High School and Weber State.

She married Neil Lynn Braegger on September 26, 1975 in the Ogden LDS Temple. They spent most of their married life living in Willard, Utah, where she was active in the community serving in the PTA and helping with many community events.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many different callings such as Primary President, Seminary Teacher, Primary Teacher, Relief Society Presidency, Cub Scout and Girls Camp leader.

Throughout her life she worked as a daycare provider, cashier, receptionist, lunch lady, and in tax preparation. However, her favorite work was in the home being a mother and grandmother.

Carilee enjoyed ceramics, calligraphy, crafting, cooking, and cake decorating. She loved spending time in the mountains, hiking, biking, riding four-wheelers, and camping with friends and family. She especially loved her drives to the cabin and searching for wildlife everywhere she went.

Carilee always had a smile and was a happy person. She loved serving others and her family. Everyone who knew her always looked forward to getting her phone calls-especially her grandkids. She cared about everyone and would go out of her way to help those in need.

She is survived by her husband Lynn; children Christalee (David) Van Orden, Josh (Heather) Braegger; 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and siblings; Coleen (Jay) Gittins and Shana Child.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Terry Hartley, Lamar Hartley and Cheryl Bingham.

A public Viewing will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Private family services will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00am at the Willard 4th Ward Chapel, 80 North 100 West, Willard, Utah.

A live stream of the service can be viewed on by clicking here.

Due to COVID-19, the family asks to please wear masks and follow social distancing.

Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery.

