January 7, 1927 – November 21, 2020 (age 93)

Elaine Yeates Seeholzer passed away peacefully at the age of 93, November 21, 2020.

Elaine was born to Fredrick Eugene and Faye Hovey Yeates in Logan, Utah, on January 7, 1927. She was preceded in death by her husband Loyal Harold Seeholzer, and her son Bryan Loyal Seeholzer.

Elaine met Loyal at Utah State University on Old Main Hill. Loyal was Elaine’s ski instructor and taught her the ropes on how to ski. Skiing was a part of their lives for many years to follow.

They were married June 10, 1947 and were later sealed in the Logan Temple in 1963. They have five children – Bryan (Mary Dern), Hollie (Dave) Rayfield, Jeff (Teresa), Todd (Patti), and Heidi Seeholzer – 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 4 more great-grandchildren on the way.

After getting married, Elaine and Loyal moved to Forest Grove, Oregon where Loyal attended Optometry school at Pacific University. Elaine spent her time working at the university as a secretary.

Upon Loyal’s graduation in 1951, they moved back to Logan to open an optometry practice, start a family, and help run the family business at Beaver Mountain Ski Area. Elaine spent many days in Beaver Mountain’s retail/rental office helping customers. Elaine’s big smile, laugh, and larger than life optimism never went unrecognized. During the winter months, Elaine and the family spent most of the weekends at the ski area working and skiing.

Elaine remained busy raising and chasing after her five spirited children in their sports and activities. She also made sure each one was dressed in style. Elaine loved her family, golfing, skiing, summers at the Bear Lake cabin, driving her 1993 blue Lincoln, baking her famous cookies, doughnuts, puffed rice balls, and making homemade spaghetti for her grandkids.

In addition, she enjoyed volunteering and served many years on the Logan City Recreation Board. She was the queen of cheese, crackers, and pickle plates accompanied by a fresh Diet Coke on ice.

Elaine was an avid golfer and was a member of the Logan Country Club for 50+ years. She loved golfing with her kids and grandkids in the yearly tournaments and made many friends at the golf course and Beaver Mountain. Elaine’s sense of style and fashion was always impeccable and followed her to the golf course. Everything from her visor, glasses, clothes, golf shoes, socks, and golf tees had to be coordinated and match.

Elaine loved the holidays, family gatherings, hosting Bridge Club, serving in church callings, and attending luncheons for the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She had many close life-long friends and always spoke positive things about others. Elaine was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in several callings and in one of her favorites, spent 15 years serving in the Scout program.

She lived her life to the fullest in every way possible. At the age of 90, she skied for the last time and truly enjoyed every second soaking up the sun, bluebird sky, and fresh corduroy snow. “Life itself is a privilege, but to live life to the fullest – well, that is a choice.” – Andy Andrews. Elaine did just that and chose to live life to the fullest in every possible way.

The Seeholzer family wishes to express their gratitude to Autumn Care for its compassion and care these past two years.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cache Food Pantry.

Due to Covid-19 circumstances, only a graveside service will be held with immediate family members.

