Joseph Russell Sewell was born May 11, 1964 in Cut Bank, Montana.

Joe spent his childhood growing up in Cut Bank, Billings, and Great Falls Montana and graduated from Great Falls High school in 1982.

In 1990 Joseph moved to Rock Springs Wyoming. In September of 2020, Joe moved to Richmond, Utah. Joe was taken home to Heaven November 18, 2020.

Well, if you’re reading this, grab a cold one and have one for me. I’m not sure of the open bar policy in heaven. Obviously, I’m no longer a prisoner to my failing body and by the time you’re reading this I have had a conversation with Dad (Russell Sewell), Mom (Dorla Sewell), Mark (Best Friend and Brother) and Dave (Brother-in-law), but I haven’t found Vince yet, give me time.

I had a very full life, with many great people. It was party central from Great Falls High Class of 1982 up until the end, I was always down for a good time.

If you would have asked me when I was younger what the greatest time of my life was I would’ve said “when I became Uncle Joe nine different times”. I didn’t know then the greatest gift would be becoming a dad. I have three wonderful sons and two handsome grandsons. I became a bonus dad to Stefon (Taylor) of Green River Wyoming, and went on to have Jaden January 7, 2001 and Benjamin May 25, 2004 both of Rock Springs, Wyoming. And out of all the things I’ve accomplished in my life my three boys are my greatest accomplishments.

I will forever be grateful for my family. My sisters Sherri (Tom) Higgins of Helena, Montana; Becky (Dan) Scally of Great Falls, Montana; Patti Cordes and Peggy Floyd of Missoula, Montana. They are a force to be reckoned with and heaven help anyone that came between them and their brothers.

My family is one of a kind and loved to have a good time, but my friends… we had an even better time, I will forever cherish those memories. There were times when loving me was not easy, but they loved me anyway. I made mistakes and was far from perfect, but in the end, I tried to right my wrongs, but realized Gods grace and forgiveness of my short comings is all I needed.

Well, that about wraps it up. I have a tee- time to make, I need my practice before you all get here and out play me. I’ll be waiting to see each you when you get here.

Love, Joe

Joe’s wishes were to be cremated and we will be planning services for Summer of 2021.

The family would like to Thank the IHC Hospice team that helped take care of Joe the last days of his life, especially Natalya Bailey who was there with him every step of the way and showed him true compassion and love.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.