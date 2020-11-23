Judge refuses bail for Logan man suspected of breaking into home and assaulting woman

Booking photo for Brandon W. Carlisle (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 34-year-old Logan man charged with breaking into a home and assaulting his estranged wife has been refused bail. Brandon W. Carlisle has been incarcerated since his arrest Nov. 13.

Carlisle participated in a detention hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference by jail. He has been charged with burglary, a second-degree felony; and five other misdemeanors.

On Nov. 12, Logan City police responded to a home after several individuals called 911 reporting a domestic dispute. The complainants stated they could hear a woman screaming and witnessed a man crawling through one of the home’s windows.

Officers spoke to the alleged victim. She claimed that Carlisle had stopped by to drop off her brother’s tools earlier that night. He reportedly became upset when she told him she didn’t want to stay together.

The woman said Carlisle appeared to have been drinking. She went back into the house and locked the front door.

According to the arrest report, the woman told officers, Carlisle then opened the front window and climbed into the house. He dragged and threw her onto a couch, and held her down for approximately 10 minutes as she asked him to let her go and leave.

Carlisle reportedly fled out the back door when officers knocked at the residence. He was later located and taken into custody.

During Monday’s hearing, defense attorney Samuel Goble said alcohol had been a factor in multiple incidents between his client and the alleged victim. He asked for bail, claiming that the allegations against Carlisle weren’t violent in nature, and they would comply with a protective order.

Cache County deputy attorney Aaron Jossie disagreed with the request. He said the evidence showed that Carlisle has already showed that he couldn’t follow the protective order.

Judge Brandon Maynard agreed with prosecutors and noted the evidence showed Carlisle posed a danger to the alleged victim. He ordered the suspect to be held without bail and appear again in court Nov. 30.

