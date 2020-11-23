Logan man arrested for stealing ‘friend’s car’

Booking photo for Iosefa Isaako (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old Logan man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a friend last spring. Iosefa Isaako was booked into the Cache County Jail Saturday on a warrant for his arrest.

According to the arrest affidavit, on April 15, Isaako was at a friend’s house in Providence. He had been told that he was not allowed to drive the friend’s vehicle, a black Kia Sorento.

The alleged victim reported to Cache County sheriff’s deputies that Isaako took the keys to the vehicle, which were on the kitchen counter, and left with the car. The owner stated that he made it clear, the suspect was not allowed to drive the vehicle at all.

Isaako was picked up by police in Ogden a day later and the car was impounded. He wasn’t jailed at the time.

Court records show Isaako has been previously convicted of similar charges. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, amended to a third-degree felony. He served 72 days in jail before being placed on three years’ probation.

Jail records show Isaako was booked on suspicion of committing theft and burglary of a dwelling. He is being held on $20,000 bond and will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court this week.

