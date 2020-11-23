Marlene Myrna Haslam Fellows, aged 79 years, was born on July 2, 1941, to David and Myrna Haslam in Logan, Utah. Our loving mother, joined her husband of 52 years, H. Reed Fellows, in Heaven on November 22, 2020.

Marlene met Reed at the Corner Café in Preston when Reed was home on leave from the Navy. Reed asked Marlene to go with him to a movie in Logan, Utah, and, two weeks later, on December 7, 1962, they were married. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple.

Marlene was a very supportive military wife and traveled with Reed for many of his Navy deployments when it was possible, which resulted in each of their children being born in a different state. After traveling the country with Reed, Marlene settled in Preston in 1971 while Reed finished his Navy career.

The most important things to Marlene were her family and her faith. Marlene and Reed raised five children together. Marlene did not work outside the home for several years, so she could focus on her family.

When she did begin working outside the home, she worked as a certified nursing assistant at the Franklin County Medical Center Nursing Home for many years. Although she worked outside of the home, being a devoted wife, mother, and daughter were Marlene’s priority. She loved her children dearly and adored her grandchildren. Spending time with family brought Marlene much joy.

Marlene was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She had a strong faith and believed wholeheartedly in the doctrine of the church. Marlene was called to serve in several church positions in the Preston 3rd Ward throughout her life, including Visiting Teaching Supervisor in the Relief Society. The church fulfilled Marlene in many ways; she was a good and faithful servant. All those who knew Marlene knew that she was a sweet and wonderful lady. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, H. Reed Fellows, her parents, David and Myrna Haslam, her father and mother-in-law, Verl and Hilva Fellows, and her brothers and sister-in-law, Don, Doug, and Esther Fellows.

She is survived by her five children: David (Kaylene) Fellows, Orofino, Idaho; Tim (Teresa) Fellows, Preston, Idaho; Ron (Jamie) Fellows, Logan, Utah; Suzanne (Terry) Polad, Salt Lake City, Utah; and Carol Kirkpatrick, Pocatello, Idaho. She is also survived by her brothers and sister-in-laws: Lloyd and Delores Haslam (Crow Heart, Wyoming); Bob and Shirley Haslam (Tooele, Utah); Carl and Kathy Haslam (Thatcher, Idaho); and Geneva Fellows (Las Vegas, Nevada); 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:00pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Monday from 1:00 – 1:45pm at Webb Funeral Home. Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

The services will be streamed live and may be watched Monday at 2:00pm MST by clicking here.

Interment will be in the Dayton, Idaho, Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Humanitarian Fund of the LDS Church or the charity of your choice in Marlene’s name.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.