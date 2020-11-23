March 14, 1942 – November 20, 2020 (age 78)

Richard LeRoy Trimble, our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 at home.

LeRoy was born in Heber City, Utah to Richard and Rhea Trimble on March 14, 1942.

He married his high school sweetheart Joyce Ann Veibell, on September 15, 1960, in the Logan Temple. They made their home in the Ogden area. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

LeRoy was employed by the Dairy Herd Improvement Association serving the Weber County area for over 50 years, he worked as a volunteer firefighter for North View Fire Department for 7 years, he worked as Water Master for 10 years, and served as the advisor for the Young Farmers.

Family was the most important thing in his life. He enjoyed camping with his family and life-long friend Charlie Price and his family. Marsh Lake was his favorite destination. He was also an avid fisherman with several trophy sized fish mounted on the walls in his home.

He enjoyed all outdoor activities including snowmobiling with family and friends and hunting with his sons and grandsons. He and Joyce enjoyed many years riding motorcycles with the Salt Lake City Motorcycle Club. He coached Little League Baseball for many years.

LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Rhea Trimble, grandson Jordan Hirsch, daughter-in-law Tammy Trimble, son-in-law Ron White, and in-laws Fred and Grace Veibell.

LeRoy is survived by Joyce Trimble, son Scott Trimble (Darlene) Richmond, Utah; daughter Darla Fredrickson (Shane) Heber City, Utah; daughter Laurel Durand (Jeff) Farr West, Utah; son Todd Trimble (VeAnn) Avon, Utah; son Blake Trimble (Donette) Whitney, Texas; son Jeff Trimble (Pornpan) West Haven, Utah; daughter Tina Martinez (Tony) Roy, Utah. Brothers Ron Trimble (Ann), Edward Trimble (Shirley), sister Annette Van Wagoner (Pat), 25 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Family Viewing and Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 North Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

The family of LeRoy wishes to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to CNS Home Health Care and Hospice: Andrea, Andrew, and Roy.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Premier Funeral Services.