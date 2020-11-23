November 11, 1947 – November 22, 2020 (age 73)



Thomas John Kraft, 73, passed away quietly on Sunday, November 20, 2020, at his home in Whitney, Idaho.

He was born on November 11, 1947, in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania to Thomas John and Helen Morgan Kraft. Tom was raised and educated in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. He met and married Elizabeth Schaeffer and gained an instant family with her two sons.

Elizabeth later passed away following an extended illness. He met Marilyn Vollmer Magruder and they were married in Preston, Idaho.

Tom served in the US Navy and was employed as a foundry worker in the steel industry. Tom was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He was also a musician and loved to sing and play his guitar. He was also known as a fix anything guy and loved to tinker in his shop. Tom was a member of the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his step-children James (Tamara) Magruder, of Roy, Utah; Valerie (Johnny) Fargas, of Kansas City, Missouri; Mary (Tom) Trujillo, of Hooper, Utah; and David (Amy) Magruder, of West Haven, Utah; Jason Schaeffer and Jeff Schaeffer, both of Pennsylvania, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings Carl Kraft, Dave Kraft, Mary Elaine Suriano, Louise Parker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Gus Kraft, two sisters Helenanne Kraft Hudak Yosko, Donna Kraft Good. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Elizabeth Schaeffer and most recently his wife Marilyn passed away in April. Tom was the caretaker for both during their illnesses.

Graveside Funeral Services will be in the Dayton Cemetery, Idaho 36, Dayton, Idaho at 2:00pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020. All are welcome.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.