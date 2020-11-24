Box Elder County man, between 45-60 years old, is 26th death in the Bear River Health District

Utah’s COVID-19 death toll reached 808 with 11 more fatalities reported Tuesday, including a Box Elder County man between 45-64 who was hospitalized at the time of his death.

It marks the 26th death in the Bear River Health District, including the 12th in Box Elder County and 14 in Cache County.

The state health department’s report Tuesday of 2,701 new coronavirus cases the last 24 hours is based on 15,528 tests administered, a positive test rate of 17 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 23 percent.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,284.

Tuesday the Bear River Health Department reported 105 new positive cases in the district, but cautioned again that due to missing county data it is still not able to provide a breakdown of the number of cases by county.

There have been 9,367 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 7,165 in Cache County, 2,023 in Box Elder County and 44 in Rich County.

Among all positive cases in northern Utah 6,527 have since been termed “recovered.”

Current coronavirus hospitalizations include 552 patients as of Tuesday. A record high average of 545 patients a day have been hospitalized the last seven days in Utah.

A total of 7,702 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide and 359 of them are from the state’s three northern Utah counties, which comprise the Bear River District.

Tuesday’s numbers indicate 1,367,935 people have been tested in Utah.

In Idaho there are 93,090 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 866 COVID deaths in Idaho with 599 positive tests in Franklin County, 168 positives in Bear Lake County and 125 in Oneida County.