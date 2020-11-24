Logan Marathon registration begins Dec.1

The first Logan City Marathon had only 200 participants. Photo by Megan Nielsen

LOGAN – Sign-ups for the second Annual Logan marathon begin Dec 1.

“We have a special discount for those who sign-up early. We can give up to 50 percent off to local runners,” said Gary Saxton, Downtown Alliance Director. “Last year’s race went really well considering we could only have 200 participants.”

He said they were very happy with this year’s race considering there was a world-wide pandemic going on.

“We sold more than 236 tickets. Some had to drop out because of COVID and travel restrictions,” Saxton said. “We were the only marathon in Utah that didn’t cancel.”

Counting all of the runners and all the staff, they had zero cases of COVID. There was no contact tracing needed.

The redesigned Logan City Marathon course was one of the flattest courses anywhere.

It is held the same weekend as the Top of Utah Marathon used to take place, and offers an open and quick route throughout the west-side of Cache Valley.

Logan Marathon is offering several options for running the race. Runners can team up or train another person at exactly 13.1 miles. Mendon City allows for a perfect transition site for a two-person relay and a large support station for all marathoners.

The race also features a 10K Trail Race, 5K Fun Run, and a Kids & Family Fun Miler so everyone can join in the fun.

For more information go to www.loganutahmarathon.com.