Adult websites complying with new Utah warning label law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Some adult entertainment websites have started to comply with a new Utah law requiring warning labels on pornographic material online. KSTU-TV reports the websites Pornhub, XTube and RedTube attached an opt-in notification for visitors stating that Utah believes pornographic materials can be harmful if viewed by minors.

Republican state Rep. Brady Brammer sponsored the bill seeking the online warning and says the law does not block adults from viewing online pornography.

The legislation allows private civil actions to be brought in court against websites for displaying obscene materials, but requires a court order for material to be declared obscene.