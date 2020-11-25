Learn mental health first aid to help others avoid suicide

The Family Place is a nonprofit family support center that focuses on preventative services they hope will strengthen families and protect children.

LOGAN – The Family Place, located at 1525 North 200 West in Logan, is concerned about the number of suicides in Cache County. They have a program called Mental Health First Aid for people who would like to help those showing signs of ending their life and other mental health issues.

Cassie Alarcon is a Mental Health First Aid instructor at The Family Place and wants to share the work they are doing to save lives in our community.

“Current statistics show that in Utah, one person dies by suicide every 13 hours,” she said. “Nationally, one in five people struggle with a mental health challenge.”

Alarcon said it is important to have CPR and First Aid training in case of an emergency, it is also important to know how to recognize the signs of a mental health challenge and/or crisis and be able to help.

“The Family Place offers a course called Mental Health First Aid free of charge,” she said. “Here, people become certified ‘first aiders’ to be able to help those around them struggling with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, substance use challenges, thoughts of suicide, etc.”

There is need now more than ever for trained people to know how to deescalate tragic situations that can devastate individuals and families. Mental Health First Aid was designed to raise awareness surrounding mental health challenges and help people know what to do if it happens to them or someone they know.

“The Family Place is also getting ready to release a new professional video series, funded by the Governor of Utah, to raise awareness and prevent suicide. December 1st is our scheduled launch date,” Alarcon said. “Eleven members of our community were interviewed to tell their stories of how suicide has affected their lives, in hopes of preventing future suicides in our community and state.”

The organization would love the opportunity to share more information about their endeavors to help the community be mentally healthy and safe from suicide.

The Mental Health First Aid program’s goal is to provide education, outreach events, and promotional efforts to increase awareness in the community while also reducing the stigma surrounding mental health.

To become a certified Mental Health First Aider, participants need to attend eight hours of instruction. The instruction is offered for both adult and youth in both English and Spanish.

The instruction covers the ALGEE plan of action and other skills to help someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

Check the Family Place calendar to register for an upcoming workshop or call (435) 752-8880.