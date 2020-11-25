Logan man arrested for allegedly robbing two people

Booking photo for Robert OLeary (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old Logan man has been arrested on suspicion of robbing two individuals earlier this month. Robert OLeary was booked Wednesday morning into the Cache County Jail.

Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said two people reported being robbed on Nov. 6, while in the area of 50 E. 400 N. The alleged victims claimed that a man had approached them and asked if they had any marijuana.

The individuals told officers the alleged suspect became aggressive when they told him no. He then started asking for money and acted like he had a weapon.

Hooley said the man never brandished a firearm but made off with a small amount of cash from the two people.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspect and video footage from local stores. It showed OLeary in the area at the time of the robbery.

Hooley said police located OLeary Wednesday morning and took him into custody.

Court records show, a warrant was also issued for OLeary in 1st District Court Nov. 9, after he failed to appear for a court hearing in a separate incident.

Jail records show, OLeary was booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery and theft. He is being held without bail and will likely be arraigned in 1st District Court next week.

