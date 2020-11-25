Marcia Edgley Packer died of COVID-19 at home, in the arms of her husband and surrounded by her three daughters on 22 November 2020.

Marcia was born on 21 June 1946 in Preston, Idaho to Phenoi and Ona Edgley. She was the youngest in her family and was adored by her siblings, Richard C. Edgley, Lenona Hawkes, Evelyn Nuffer and Kathryn Fellows.

At age six she contracted polio and was not expected to live. She spent her childhood having many surgeries and living away from home receiving treatment and therapies at hospitals. She defied all medical experts and not only did she survive, she lived an exceptional life of achievement, service, and charity. Marcia believes her Savior Jesus Christ and His power were the reason she survived, and she devoted her life to serving Him.

She graduated from Ricks College and BYU with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and then began a short career as a social worker in Idaho. It was at this time that she met the love of her life, Ben Packer. She married him in the Idaho Falls Temple on 21 December 1969, and they take comfort in knowing that their love and marriage are both eternal. Soon after marriage she proved doctors wrong again and fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a mother to three daughters. She showered her daughters with love, wisdom, and the teachings of the Savior.

She did all of this while also serving in many capacities within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Primary President three times, ward Relief Society President, and stake Relief Society President three times, in different stakes, totaling 11 years. She was a powerful speaker and teacher and she organized countless women’s conferences. Her commitment and integrity were unmatched and when it became impossible for her to serve due to her disability, she grieved the loss immensely. She always sought out those who were forgotten, and anyone who needed love and was unaccepted. She found them and then she nurtured them with deep compassion.

She was a devoted grandma to five grandchildren and everything they did brought her joy. Even as she lay dying she said, “Oh how I wish I had 20 more years with them!” We will be forever grateful to her for the example of courage and resilience she showed every day of her life. She was so excited to have her body restored in the next life. She often spoke of her desire to dance in heaven and she always assured us that Jesus Christ would make her whole one day. We love her eternally and words could never express how much she will be missed.

She leaves behind her husband, L. Benson Packer, her daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Scott Walker, Nicole and Gary Nell and Natalie and Brian Townsend and her 5 grandchildren, Jackson, Mia, Neve, Maci, and Raquel.

A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10:30am.

The service may be viewed live by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapel.