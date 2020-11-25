Shauna Ann Gardner Robbins

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on November 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Shauna was born June 18, 1952 to Boyd K. and Merle Jean Thompson Gardner and was the oldest of five siblings. She grew up in Honeyville, Utah on the family dairy farm.

Shauna graduated from Box Elder High School and married her sweetheart Larry Robbins. On April 4th of this year they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Together they welcomed a son Shane, and daughter Shaleece.

Shauna made lifelong friends wherever she was, whether it be on the golf course, work or from school. She was kindhearted and loving an always welcomed everyone with open arms. Shauna loved a good round of golf, watching movies and eating popcorn, and of course shopping but most of all she loved and cherished her family.

She was proceeded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband Larry, children, Shane (Kaelyn) Robbins, Shaleece Robbins, grandchildren Lyndi (Trace) Smith, Tyson, Jayden, Haylee Grace Robbins, Aaliyah, Tyrone Jr., Draydon and Damion Bizzard. Great grandchildren Layla and Jhett Smith. Her siblings Craig (Michelle) Gardner, Jan (Sterling, deceased) Dixon, Julie (Scott) Nelson and Lisa (Todd) Hurlbert.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00pm A viewing will be held prior to the service from 12:30 – 1:30pm. All services will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing practiced.

Interment will be in the Honeyville Cemetery.

The funeral service will be live-streamed by clicking here.

Family would like to thank everyone for their thoughtful prayers, love, kind words and deeds. A special thanks to the team of doctors and nurses at McKay- Dee hospital who cared for Shauna over the last year and the doctors and nurses at Logan Regional who helped at her time of passing.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.