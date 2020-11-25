Two more Box Elder residents among 26 new COVID-19 deaths in Utah

BRIGHAM CITY – The deaths of two Box Elder County residents are among the 26 new coronavirus fatalities in the state health department’s Wednesday report. Both were male residents of long-term care facilities, one older than 85 and the other between 65-84.

With two more coronavirus deaths in northern Utah, there have now been 28 fatalities in the Bear River Health District, 14 each in Cache and Box Elder counties.

Utah’s COVID-19 death toll reached 834 Wednesday.

The state’s COVID-19 caseload count for Wednesday is 1,781, the lowest in more than a week.

The Wednesday report of 1,781 positive tests is based on 13,062 tests administered statewide. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 22 percent and the rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,113.

Wednesday, the Bear River Health Department reported 74 new positive cases in the district, but cautioned again that due to missing county data it is still not able to provide a breakdown of the number of cases by county.

There have been 9,441 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 7,262 in Cache County, 2,058 in Box Elder County and 44 in Rich County.

Among all positive cases in northern Utah 6,718 have since been termed “recovered.”

Current coronavirus hospitalizations grew to 570 patients Wednesday, another new one-day record.

A total of 7,785 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide and 363 of them are from the state’s three northern Utah counties, which comprise the Bear River District.

Wednesday’s numbers indicate 1,380,997 people have been tested in Utah.

In Idaho there are 94,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 874 COVID deaths in Idaho with 606 positive tests in Franklin County, 171 positives in Bear Lake County and 124 in Oneida County.