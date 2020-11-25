USU men’s basketball announces home non-conference contests against BYU and Dixie State

LOGAN, Utah – On the day of its first game of the 2020-21 season, Utah State men’s basketball has announced two more non-conference games against BYU and Dixie State.

The Aggies will host the Cougars on Saturday, Dec. 5, inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, renewing the longest rivalry in school history. Utah State and BYU will meet for the 237th time on the hardwood and for the first time in Logan since the 2017-18 season. BYU leads the all-time series 144-92, but the Aggies hold a 58-55 advantage in games played in Cache Valley.

Utah State remains at home for the contest against Dixie State, as the Trailblazers begin their inaugural season at the NCAA Division I level. The game on Tuesday, Dec. 15, will mark the first time the teams have ever met on the basketball court.

DSU finished with a 23-7 record last season and captured a share of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) title in its final year competing at the Division II level. The Trailblazers are coached by Utah State alum Jon Judkins, a member of the Aggies’ 1987-88 NCAA Tournament team and the last player in school history to post a triple-double.

Utah State athletics will have a plan in place to allow a limited number of fans inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, with tickets sold on a game-by-game basis. Every precaution will be taken to provide fans a safe atmosphere. Fans should be aware that attendance inside the Spectrum may change based on the direction from university, local and state officials. Tickets are anticipated to go on sale next week.