Yeimy Barrera-Aberca of Logan, Utah died on November 21, 2020 in Lewiston in a automobile accident.

A viewing service will take place Friday, November 27, 2020 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah between 10:00am and 1:00pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.