Yeimy Barrera-Aberca

Written by Obituaries
November 25, 2020

October 3, 1977 – November 21, 2020 (age 43)

Yeimy Barrera-Aberca of Logan, Utah died on November 21, 2020 in Lewiston in a automobile accident.

A viewing service will take place Friday, November 27, 2020 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah  between 10:00am and 1:00pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.