New Random Acts begin with evening of holiday music

LOGAN – The new round of holiday-themed productions in the Random Acts Community Performance Series at the Ellen Eccles Theatre will begin on Dec. 2.

That show, entitled “An Evening of Christmas,” will feature varied vocal and instrumental arrangements of Christmas tunes performed by Danielle Dee Smith, Lisa Benson, Jon Martinez and Benjamin Gate.

Ms. Smith is a singer, composer and recording artist who has performed with community theater groups in the Salt Lake area.

Ms. Benson is an actress and commercial model who also recreates vintage 1940’s vocal stylings with her sisters as “The Benson Sisters.” That trio is slated to perform later in the new Random Acts series.

All of the Random Acts performances from Dec. 2 through 23 are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., with ticket prices ranging from $7 to $12.

CacheARTS director Wendi Hassan says that the Random Acts performances will fully comply with current state guidelines for organized public gatherings.

“We’re requiring masks, screening temperatures, spacing households six-feet apart, providing hand sanitizer, cleaning high-touch surfaces and disinfecting the air,” she adds.

This second round of events in the Random Acts Community Performance Series, Hassan explains, is being subsidized by grants from the “Create in Utah” program are provided through the federal CARES Act by the Utah Legislature and administered by the Utah Division of Arts & Museums.

That funding is intended to help Utahns return to enjoying a high quality of life by providing access to culturally enriching events in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.