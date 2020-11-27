BRHD COVID-19 death toll grows by two among state’s fatalities

LOGAN – The deaths of two Bear River Health district residents were reported Friday among 15 new coronavirus fatalities in Utah.

One was a Box Elder man, between 65 and 84 years, who was hospitalized at the time of his death. The other was a man from Cache County, over 85, and he had been living in a long-term care facility.

There are now 30 fatalities in the Bear River Health District, 15 each in Cache and Box Elder Counties.

There have been 849 coronavirus deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s coronavirus count for Friday is 6,142, which includes positive cases from both Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

The Friday report is based on 23,644 tests administered statewide. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 21.3 percent and the rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,764

Friday the Bear River Health Department reported 151 new positive cases in the district, but cautioned again that due to missing county data it is still not able to provide a breakdown of the number of cases by county.

There have been 9,817 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 7,550 in Cache County, 2,162 in Box Elder County and 44 in Rich County.

Among all positive cases in northern Utah 7,021 have since been termed “recovered.”

Current coronavirus hospitalizations grew to 569 patients Friday, and total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic are 7,948.

Wednesday’s numbers indicate 1,404,641 people have been tested in Utah.

In Idaho there are 98,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 909 COVID deaths in Idaho with 668 positive tests in Franklin County, 184 positives in Bear Lake County and 134 in Oneida County.