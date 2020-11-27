Cavs acquire another second-round pick in trade with Jazz, also acquire Rayjon Tucker

Utah Jazz guard Rayjon Tucker (6) steals the ball away from Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Chris Nicoll)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are loading up for the future.

Cleveland acquired another second-round pick Friday — this one in 2027 — from the Utah Jazz, who also sent the Cavs shooting guard Rayjon Tucker in exchange for cash considerations.

It’s the third second-round selection added by the Cavs this offseason. They previously picked up second-round picks from Milwaukee (2025) and the Los Angeles Lakers (2026) in separate deals.

The 23-year-old Tucker played in 20 games for Utah as a rookie last season. He averaged 3.1 points in 8.1 minutes. It’s possible the Cavs could waive the 6-foot-5 Tucker before Nov. 29, when his contract becomes fully guaranteed.

But Tucker has shown potential and the Cavs may want to keep him around as they continue to rebuild.