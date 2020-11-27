Service dog fundraiser for veterans and first responders

courtesy Rod Boam

Rocky Mountain Service Dog Project is a non-profit organization in northern Utah that helps first responders and veterans in getting them service dogs. On KVNU’s For the People program this past week, Raelene Penman said first responders literally have nowhere to turn to ask for money if they need a service dog.

She said a lot of them are living paycheck to paycheck or no paycheck at all depending on the circumstances of why they left their agency. Penman said many veterans and responders have PTSD and some can’t even get out of their house, because of anxiety or fear that someone is going to sneak up on them or attack them.

“I have veterans that have mobility issues, veterans that have memory issues. We’ve got a couple of dogs out there with first responders now, finally, and some of those guys were involved… like one of them was involved in a shooting where he was actually pinned down, he was shot several times(and)has no use of an arm. We trained a dog for him to help get him back to what we consider a normal life,” she explained.

Penman says she gets dogs from all over, such as Cache Humane Society . She said every once in a while they have a dog for them that can be trained. A fundraiser is being held at the North Logan Walmart from noon to 6p.m. again this Saturday then the following Friday, Dec 4th wrapping presents during the same hours.

“All the wrapping paper and all that stuff we’ve been able to get donated. So everything that you pay to get your present wrapped goes straight to these guys to help in getting them their dogs.”

If some would like to donate outside of these fundraisers, Penman said they have a donate button on their Facebook page. They also are on Venmo. Give them your address and they can send you a donation slip that you can take off your taxes.