Update on Cache County schools and how they’re dealing with COVID-19

Some of the headlines from around the state have created some curiosity and even some anxiety about how things are going with K through 12 students as regards incidents of Coronavirus. There has been some good news that when they target-tested high school teams heading into playoffs, they found their positivity rate to be about 20 percent lower than where the state is at right now.

This past week on KVNU’s For the People program, Cache County School District spokesperson Tim Smith said infection levels have been fluctuating in the school district.

“They’ve definitely been wonderful and crazy all at the same time. Wonderful to have the kids back with us, crazy in the fact that we just seem to get our feet under us and the ground shifts again. So it’s a constant adjusting and changing environment,” he said.

Smith said they feel very fortunate that this far into the school year using a mostly normal schedule and trying to keep school going as long as they can and to get to almost December before they had to temporarily close one high school, Ridgeline High School, because of too many cases. He said they hope they can do a reset during the holidays and make another run to the end of the school year.

“There was quite a bit of anxiety on the part of our staff when we began. But we knew (that)once we got kids back in our schools and we’re operating, that’s what we do best is education and the world kind of fell back into place when we could have kids in classrooms and participating in activities.”

He said many students realized that they took school for granted before a little bit and they’re appreciative to be back, and teachers are happy to be back as well. Smith said as far as being safe, students generally are doing their best and know what the requirements are and have adapted to the new circumstances, and go about their lives.