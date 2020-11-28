Colby J. Shaw was called home to his Heavenly Father’s loving arms on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Colby was born on August 12, 1993 in Brigham City, Utah to Richard J. and Kelli Dawn Page Shaw. He came into this world full of spunk and mischief and loved to tease and make you smile.

He started his love for learning at Mrs. Francom’s preschool where he could run across our lawn to her front door. He went on to Century Elementary where he proudly wore his new backpack where he insisted his whole name be printed across his back.

Colby proudly graduated from Bear River High School in 2011, after enjoying being a member of the golf and baseball team, and being a proficient member of the FFA organization. Colby was currently furthering his education through Utah State University.

Colby has been employed at Autoliv for the last 7 years where he had many different job descriptions. He completed Autoliv Production System University and was proud to be top graduate. His most recent assignment was a Supplier Quality Engineer.

Colby started playing baseball at 8 years old and was able to join a traveling competition team where he traveled around the state enjoying every second of the sport. He had an opportunity of a lifetime when his team went to Cooperstown, New York to compete with teams from across the Nation.

Colby loved to golf and lettered all four years in High School and represented his team in State and regional matches. He enjoyed going golfing every chance he could with his buddies. Colby loved to shoot guns and was a crack shot. He loved to target and trap shoot and found any way to turn it into a robust and friendly competition.

Colby came wired without the ability to say no. He wanted to help and serve everyone and anyone he came in contact with. He truly loved and cared for people, not only his family and best friends but those who were less fortunate and down on their luck. Colby loved life and worked hard and played harder. He packed in so many wonderful trips and adventures with his friends and family. He loved to laugh, and giggle and his smile was hard to wipe off his face.

Colby was an Elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved the Gospel and his Savior. He had a testimony of families and his hope was to have his family with him forever.

Colby was kind and truly cared for everyone he met and only looked for the good in each person.

Colby’s infectious smile and unconditional love for everyone is a tribute and example to us all. He touched the lives and hearts of so many. He will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his parents: Richard J. and Kelli Dawn Page Shaw; siblings: Tyson J. (Nicole) and Jaxon J. Shaw; grandmother: Dawn Shaw; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Keith LaMar and Venna Dawn Page and John A. Shaw; uncle: Kevrin Dee Page.

A viewing will be held on Sunday evening, November 29, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00pm all services will be held at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, November 30, 2020.

The funeral service will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

Per COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask, and social distancing will be practiced at the viewing and the funeral.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rudd Funeral Home.