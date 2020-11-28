Carl Weston Maughan

September 1, 1936 – November 17, 2020 (age 84)
Carl’s parents moved around quite a bit from Logan to Orem, Utah, before moving to Franklin, Idaho. Graduating from Preston High School, Carl moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where he attended Stevens–Henager Business College, obtaining an honors degree in Accounting.
The family of Carl wishes to give thanks to the V.A. Hospital in Prescott, Arizona for the year plus they attended to Carl’s needs and helped him with his multiplicity of cares. We are blessed and express gratitude to the Country Pines Retirement Community in Clinton, Utah for their tender, special loving care to Carl before returning to heaven and his missed loved ones above.
We as a family are grateful to all those who have served Carl in any capacity from his nurses, staff, to care takers or any and all who have made his hospital and retirement community his home for his last remaining time of mortality.
A special outpouring of thanks to Robert and Ruthie Moore and their family for all their love and care of Carl while he lived in Prescott for all of those years.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother Philip (Jean), and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation services were provided by Premier Funeral Services of Roy. A celebration of life will be celebrated privately by family before a private family graveside service with Veteran honors were conducted at 12:00 noon at the Wellsville, Utah Cemetery on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Premier Funeral Services.