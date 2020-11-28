October 10, 1972 – November 22, 2020 (age 48)

Jason Scott Heseltine, 48, passed away November 22, 2020 at his home in Brigham City, Utah.

He was born October 10, 1972 in Ogden, Utah to proud parents, Scott J. Heseltine and DyAnn Garside.

Jason attended Roy High School where he made many memories and many lifelong friendships. After graduation he worked various construction jobs.

He married Mindy Jo Beus September 1994 and they had two wonderful boys together, Jason Cooper and Coby Dean. They were later divorced.

In March 2004 he married Tonia Miller and they welcomed Parcur into the family. They later divorced.

He has enjoyed many years with his fiancé Misty Mund Burbank and her two boys Cooper and Cash.

Jason enjoyed the outdoors; fishing and bird hunting were some of his passions. He loved his hunting dogs Tuff and Caesar. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He had a laugh that was contagious, and he gave the best hugs. He had a heart bigger than life itself. He had many friends and he made each one feel special.

Jason spent many years operating cement pump trucks, backhoes and anything else they would let him operate. He was well known for his work.

Jason is survived by his grandparents, Bob and Rachel Garside, Marilyn and Norm Thedell; his parents, Scott (Mary Jane) Heseltine, DyAnn (Don) Johnson; his three sons, Cooper (Kayla), Coby (Jaycee) and Parcur Heseltine; his first granddaughter, Jolee Lauren who will join our family in January; three sisters, Heidi (Feb) Blaskovich, Bobbie Heseltine, and Breeanna Sartor; many step-brothers and sisters; nieces; Blakley, Cortney, Rachel and Averi; and nephews Tristan, Briggs and Ryven. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and great-grandparents.

Know that you are loved Jason and will be loved for the rest of time and beyond.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00pm at Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

Due to COVID-19 masks are required and following social distancing.

We wish to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, kindness, and support shown to us from family and friends during this very difficult time.

We would also like send a special thank you to Frontline Concrete Pumping and RC Recycling and the many others that have donated.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to this GoFundMe that has been set up to assist with funeral expenses.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.