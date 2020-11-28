John Fredrick Gardner

May 5, 1945 – November 27, 2020 (age 75)

John Gardner, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all he met, passed peacefully November 25th at 10:40pm surrounded by family.

Although he fought hard, he succumbed to cancer and treatment related complications.

John is survived by his wife Louise, his two daughters Traci and Dionne, his sons – Jared, Adam, Forrest, and Johnny, and seven grandchildren.

John was known for his love of family, the Denver Broncos, camping, and talking. Everyone he met was a friend. His kindness and sweet loving soul will be missed by all.

