Julia Tremayne Buttars

November 7, 1972 – November 25, 2020 (age 48)

Julia left this earthly life Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Julia was born on November 7, 1972 to Linda and Alfred Tremayne in San Jose, California. She was the second of five children. She had four brothers David, Wesley, Scott, and Mark.

She attended schools in California and later in Utah when their family moved to Hyrum.

Julia married Jason Buttars on February 14 1991. Their marriage was later sealed in the temple. Together they had two boys and one daughter that was sealed to them.

Julia worked at Hyrum Drug, Pepperidge Farm, Lee’s, and the Cache County School District. At those jobs she made a lot of dear and lifelong friends.

Julia was preceded in death by her daughter Ashley, mother Linda, best friend Garrnet, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles that she dearly loved. She is survived by her husband Jason, her dad Alfred, and wife Janiel, her sons Braiden, Karen, and Destrie Allison, and the love of her life her grandchildren.

Anyone that knew Julia knew she was the kindest most loving generous person. She will be so dearly missed by many.

A viewing will be held at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah on Wednesday December 2, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00pm. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00am in the Clarkston LDS Chapel, 25 East 100 South, Clarkston, Utah.

Due to COVID-19 we ask that if you are ill please stay home. And when you come please where a mask.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.