Lois Mae Brown Parker, 88, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, November 23, 2020.

She was born on September 11, 1932 in Shelton, Idaho to Lawrence W. Brown and Ada Andersen Brown. She was raised in Shelton until the 4th grade at which time the family moved to Montana for a short time where her father had a dry farm. They returned to the Shelton Clark area where Lois graduated from Rigby High School.

While attending Ricks College she met and married Leo Hal Parker on September 12, 1951. They were married for 68 years. After marriage, Lois and Leo began farming with her father, L.W. Brown in Ririe, Idaho where they raised their family and became prominent and successful farmers.

They loved to travel and had many opportunities to travel as a couple and with their children and grandchildren. If anyone mentioned the words Snorkeling or Mickey Mouse, Lois would immediately start packing her suitcase. Later in life they retired in Teton Valley where they entertained grandchildren, youth groups, neighbors and friends with their water slide, sand volleyball, treasure hunts, fish pond, and “Mom’s Famous Dutch Oven Chicken.”

Lois was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she spent many hours of service in the Young Women and Relief Society programs. She is fondly remembered by the young women she taught, for her fabulous lessons and loving heart. Lois served with her husband Leo as missionaries in the Salt Lake City Humanitarian Center. They were also assistants for the “Light of the World” Christmas Musical Production and served as Humanitarian service missionaries in Kentucky.

Her greatest service however, was as a Mother to her large family. Each child and grandchild felt important and loved by her. She created beautiful blessing dresses, amazing Christmas Parties and Family Reunions She was a great example of always being a lady even while riding her horse through the Tetons. She gave her children every opportunity to excel in music, sports and other hobbies. She was always extremely generous with her time and possessions. She loved any activity that involved her greatest joy, her Grandchildren.

Lois is survived by 8 children, Sherry (Phil) Cromwell, Preston, Idaho; Cindy (Layne) Price, Twin Falls, Idaho; Jerry (Cyndee) Parker, Fairview, Montana; Tammy (Scott) Solum, Heber City, Utah; Ted (Lisa) Parker, Lynnwood, Washington; Steven Van (Kaylynn) Parker, Twin Falls, Idaho; Linda (Val) Bitsoi, Mesa, Arizona; and Kris (Kristi) Parker, Heber City, Utah. Brothers Jay (Meredith) Brown, Don (Penney) Brown, sisters Nancy (Roy) McCracken and Bonnie (Doyle) Cromwell. Grandmother to 39 grandchildren, great-grandmother to 59 and great-great-grandmother to 2.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Parker, parents L.W. and Ada Brown, daughter Jana Parker, two grandchildren Robert Cromwell and Jennifer Price and 1 great-grandson, Kingston Bitsoi Dominguez.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Ririe Idaho Stake Center. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services will be limited to immediate family.

The services will be streamed live and may be watched live at 1:00 p.m. MST by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/JnvZfAzlPEc

All are invited to attend the graveside service at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery immediately following the funeral services. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.

The family extends gratitude to the Heritage Home and Hospice for their kind and gracious care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LDS Philanthropies Latter-day Saint Charities Humanitarian Services.

