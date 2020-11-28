February 23, 1952 – November 15, 2020 (age 68)

Nancy (Champlin) Bolton passed away at the age of 68 on November 15, 2020. She passed away peacefully with a smile on her face in her home in Enoch, Utah, surrounded by her husband and several of her children after withstanding kidney disease, Alzheimer’s, and finally a stroke, which she did with patience and the kindest loving spirit ever known.

She was born on February 23, 1952 to Zachary Taylor and Helen Marie (Hunt) Champlin in Logan, Utah. Nancy was raised and lived in Logan, Utah, most of her life and only moved to the Cedar City, Utah, area in 2009.

She graduated from Logan High School in 1970 and then went to Utah state University and received her Bachelor’s Degree cum laude.

She married Don Clive Bolton on September 15, 1994, and they blended together her 4 children and his 3 children, all from previous marriages; then, 5 years later, they were blessed with a son of their own. Nancy and Don both knew that they had never been more close to another human being than each other.

Nancy was a lifetime faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Nancy served a mission in Taiwan for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spoke Mandarin and later in life went to SUU to learn to write the Chinese characters. She served in many callings in church and many people said of her, “If you want something done, ask Nancy.” She always put her all and then some into every thing she was asked to do.

Nancy loved to crochet and to ride horses from the time she was little at her aunt and uncle’s farm in Randolph, Utah, up until this past summer on an all day trail ride by Zion National Park. She was also a great cook and would always cook from scratch. As she declined from Alzheimer’s her family truly missed her abilities in the kitchen.

She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Kerstin Spendlove, at the age of 16 from a car accident, both her parents, and her dog Bella, who was her other shadow.

She is survived by her husband Don Clive Bolton, her daughter/step-daughter Monica Summer Spendlove Nashville, Tennessee; Kristin (John) Miller, Las Vegas, Nevada; her sons/step-sons John (Jenna) Spendlove Apache Junction, Arizona; Paul Erik Spendlove, Bend, Oregon; Bryce (Kaley) Bolton, Lecanto, Florida; Bradley Bolton, Logan, Utah; Aaron (Jamie) Bolton, Enoch, Utah; and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Cathy (Stuart) Nelson, Rexburg, Idaho; Craig (Jane) Champlin, Hyde Park, Utah; Lynell (Cordell) Batt, North Logan Utah; Jeffrey (Linda) Champlin, Smithfield, Utah; Terry (Kim) Moss, Kalispell, Montana; David (Mary) Champlin, Layton, Utah; Paul (Lori) Champlin, Logan, Utah; Beth (David) Archibald, Wellsville, Utah, Kim (Jedd) Jones, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November, 30, 2020 at the Enoch 5th Ward Enoch Stake Center, 2233 Village Green Road Enoch, Utah at 1:00pm. The viewing will be at 12:00 noon prior to the services. Internment will be at the Enoch City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Clint Bunker Nancy’s primary care physician for 11 years and nurse practitioner Amy and Diane Tuft from Southwest, BH and Dr. Russ Siedjenberg of Providence, Utah who have shown much love and care for Nancy over so many years. We also want to thank the Doctor and nurses of IHC hospice especially Hailey, Serpa, BECKY! and Amy.

