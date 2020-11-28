Utah State women’s basketball loses to Idaho State, 85-61, in first road contest

POCATELLO, Idaho — Utah State women’s basketball (1-1, 0-0 MW) suffered its first defeat of the season as the Aggies fell, 85-61, to Idaho State (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday inside Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho.

For the second-straight game, it was freshman guard Meagan Mendazona who led the team in scoring, as the Monmouth, Ore., native finished with 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, to go along with six total rebounds.

Shooting just 25.9 percent (7-of-27) in the first half, the Aggies entered the locker room at halftime trailing, 38-23. That lead eventually got as large as 29 for the Bengals, who won the rebounding battle, 43-34.

Senior guard Emmie Harris led the squad in rebounds with eight, to go along with 10 points in the contest.

Idaho State was led by senior guard Dora Goles, who finished with 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting.

As a team, Utah State shot 32.2 percent (19-of-59) from the field, 30.0 percent (6-of-20) from 3-point range and 73.9 percent (17-of-23) from the free throw line. Idaho State shot 44.1 percent (30-of-68) from the field, while shooting 33.3 percent (8-of-24) from the 3-point line and 70.8 percent (17-of-25) from the charity stripe.

Next up, the Aggies travel to Seattle, Wash. to take on Seattle (0-2, 0-0 WAC) on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m., MST. Links to live stats and streaming for the game will be available on utahstateaggies.com.