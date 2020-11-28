March 24, 1925 – November 25, 2020 (age 95)

Victor Arwell Weaver age 95 of San Diego, California passed away November 25 2020 at Autumn Care Assisted Living in Hyde Park, Utah. His loving wife of 60 years Nita Weaver was by his side.

Vic served in World War II in the Navy as an Aviation Electrician Mate in the SeaBees ACORN 34’s, which was a battalion tasked with building airfields overnight in the Pacific Theater.

Uncle Vic, as he was known by most of his loved ones, was very active in the Boy Scout Program for most of his life. He loved taking Scouts on canoe trips down the Colorado River. He was very involved in the LDS church and with his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Arwell and Constance Fisher Weaver. He is survived by his wife Juanita (Nita) Weaver and his brother David Weaver and many beloved family members and friends.

He will be interred in the LDS Cemetery in Society Hill, South Carolina.

