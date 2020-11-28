Jackson Hole native, Victoria Ann (Rosbrook) Burton-Kennedy died October 16. She was 78. Her family provided the following.

Vicky had surgery on October 1 at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. She gave it her all to recover, but due to complications she passed away on October 16, 2020.

She was born Victoria Ann Rosbrook on March 16, 1942, to Clyde Leroy and Eda Marie (Robertson) Rosbrook in Jackson, Wyoming. She was the oldest of the four daughters: Vicky, Judy, Diane and Linda.

Her folks had moved to Sydenham, Ontario, to develop a hunting/fishing resort. Sister Diane was born in Canada. Vicky and Judy started first and second grade at Sydenham.

Upon returning to the U.S., they were both put in the second grade and thus continued on to the 12th grade, both graduating from Jackson-Wilson High School in May 1961. Vicky was homecoming princess freshman year and cheerleader in her sophomore and junior years.

Vicky married VerNon Otto Burton from Star Valley on December 17, 1960 in Jackson. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and eternity. To this union one daughter and five sons were born: Chris, Gary, Connie, Greg, Cordell, and Gerry.

VerNon worked as a math teacher in the school system and as a building contractor, and they moved quite a bit building homes. Finally they built their last home in Afton. The family was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Vicky held many church callings over the years, including being the Scout leader for 11-year-olds for 18-plus years. All five sons are Eagle Scouts.

She was an excellent homemaker. She loved the outdoors, gardening, crafts, reading, etc. If you were new in the neighborhood you would hear a knock at your door, and there was Vicky with a big smile and a fresh baked lemon pie for you. She loved adventure, was fun loving, kind and generous. She was also one who if she had something on her mind to say, she said it. Be it right or wrong.

VerNon died from a tragic accident on May 8, 1993, in Jackson. After his death Vicky still lived in their home and worked at the Etna School as a paraprofessional. She then decided to go on a mission and was called to Thailand to teach English. She loved her mission. She made many friends and loved the people, the country and their culture.

Sometime after returning from her mission she sold her Afton home and moved to Providence, Utah, and bought a home there. She had met a wonderful man by the name of Warren Kennedy. They married on July 1, 2005, in Logan, Utah. She sold her home in Providence, and she and Warren went in halves together on a home in River Heights, Utah. Vicky had six grown children with families and Warren had five grown children with families, so they stayed pretty busy.

They belonged to a square dance club. Vicky joined the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and also one of the local Logan book clubs. They both loved traveling and went on several bus tours, attended the Calgary Stampede and made many trips to Hawaiii to visit with their friends.

Above all Vicky loved her family—six children, 30 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Each one could expect a special birthday wish each year from her. She loved being with them and having fun.

She is survived by her loving husband Warren Kennedy, and two sisters: Judy (Boyd) Andersen of Pinedale, Wyoming and Linda (Becki) Rosbrook of Evanston, Wyoming. She also is survived by her six children and their families and Warren’s five children and their family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, VerNon, sister Diane (Rosbrook) Anderson, grandson Kyle Burton and grand-daughter Jada Burton.

Graveside services were held on October 22, 2020 in the Afton Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Schwab Mortuary.