868 coronavirus deaths in Utah during the pandemic

LOGAN – For Utah, it was a holiday week with fewer positive tests while the positivity rate also declined. However, it wasn’t that the virus was under control, it reflected fewer tests were administered during that time.

There have been 868 coronavirus deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic and with 14 deaths Saturday and five more Sunday it means 75 people died during the week just ended and 77 the previous week.

The state’s coronavirus count for Saturday was 2,043 and 1,722 Sunday.

There have been 193,809 positive cases diagnosed in Utah since March and the rolling seven-day average for positive tests has reached 2,354 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 21.4 percent.

The weekend report from the Bear River Health Department included 136 new positive cases Saturday and 81 Sunday. Because some county data is still missing a breakdown of the number of cases by county is not possible.

There have been 10,034 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 9,965 in Cache County, 2,233 in Box Elder County and 44 in Rich County. Total hospitalizations in the Bear River district, from the beginning of the outbreak, is 371 patients.

Among all positive cases in northern Utah 7,581 have since been termed “recovered.”

Current coronavirus hospitalizations grew to 564 patients Sunday (573 hospitalized Saturday is a one-day record) and total statewide hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic are 8,076.

Sunday’s numbers indicate 1,418,227 people have been tested in Utah.

As of Sunday about 80 percent of Utah’s ICU beds are occupied.

In Idaho there are 99,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 913 COVID deaths in Idaho with 683 positive tests in Franklin County, 187 positives in Bear Lake County and 138 in Oneida County.